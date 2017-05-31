NATIONAL “GO BAREFOOT DAY”

By rcisneros on May 31, 2017 with Comments 0

JOIN THOUSANDS IN GOING BAREFOOT

Soles4Souls Encourages Supporters to Experience One Day Without Shoes

NASHVILLE (May 31, 2017) — On Thursday, June 1, Nashville-based nonprofit Soles4Souls invites supporters across the nation to experience what it’s like to live just one day without shoes, during its annual #Barefoot4Them campaign.

Soles4Souls created #Barefoot4Them in order to raise awareness for the millions of people around the world who live without access to proper footwear. All over the world, because of inadequate footwear, children are prevented from attending school, adults are unable to work and tens of millions are infected with soil-transmitted parasitic diseases like hookworm, which can cause lifelong debilitation and suffering.

Participating is easy — just take off your shoes and go about your day. Contributors are also encouraged to post their barefoot photos and experiences to social media by tagging @Soles4Souls while using the hashtags #Barefoot4Them and #NationalGoBarefootDay.

“Every year, for just one day, we ask people to go barefoot and live their lives without a pair of shoes,” says Soles4Souls’ President and CEO Buddy Teaster. “It’s amazing how just one day can have such a profound impact on those who participate. We hope by joining us for Barefoot4Them that people will develop a slightly better understanding of what millions go through on a daily basis.”

To join those who have already pledged their time and feet, visit www.barefoot4them.org.

To learn more about Soles4Souls mission or to get involved, visit Soles4Souls.org.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, it has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries. A nonprofit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than half of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.