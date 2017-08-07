SECTION 00 11 13 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – Dickson Industrial Park Railroad Extension Bid Package.

By rcisneros on Aug 07, 2017 with Comments 0

———– SECTION 00 11 13 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Dickson County, TN (Owner) Date: August 4, 2017 Separate, unit price sealed bids for Dickson Industrial Park Railroad Extension Bid Package. The scope of the work required under this contract includes furnishing and paying for all necessary labor, tools, and other items and construction of site improvements primarily consisting of railroad track extension, grading, base stone, erosion control, and appurtenances. All pricing is to include the cost of traffic control, material testing, silt fence, straw, seed, water, and fertilizer with the contractor supplying all materials for each. Goals for minority participation for each trade 15.8%

Goals for female participation for each trade 6.9%

Bids will be received by the Owner at the at the Dickson County Courthouse, Second Floor Conference Room, located at 4 Court Square Charlotte, Tennessee 37036 until 10:00 a.m., CDT, August 29, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bonds, and other contract documents may be examined at the following location(s):

James+ Associates Engineers & Planners, Inc.

121 North Main Street, Dickson, TN 37055

OR

1 Vantage Way, Suite E-220, Nashville, TN 37228

A Pre Bid Meeting will be held at the Dickson County Court House, Second Floor Conference Room located at 4 Court Square, Charlotte, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. CST on August 17, 2017.

Copies of the above information will be available August 10, 2017. Copies may be obtained at the office of James + Associates, Inc., at the above address(es), upon payment of $100.00 for each set. Any unsuccessful bidder and any non-bidder, upon returning each set promptly, within ten (10) days and in good condition, will be refunded his payment, less $50.00. No deposits shall be returned after the allotted time. The successful bidder’s deposit is prepayment for construction documents and will not be returned. Checks should be made payable to James + Associates, Inc.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS AND TO WAIVE TECHNICALITIES IS RESERVED BY THE OWNER. ALL BIDDERS MUST BE LICENSED CONTRACTORS.

Any bid received after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids will be returned to the bidder unopened. Bids will be required to remain open for acceptance or rejection for sixty (60) calendar days after the date of opening bids.

END OF SECTION 00 11 13