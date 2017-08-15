By rcisneros on Aug 15, 2017 with Comments 0

Four attorneys at IP law boutique included on the

2018 list; two recognized as “Lawyers of the Year”

Nashville, TN – Four attorneys with Patterson Intellectual Property Law, P.C. have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2018. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

The Patterson attorneys receiving this recognition are:

Wayne Beavers, copyright law, intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent law, trademark law;

copyright law, intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent law, trademark law; Edward Lanquist, Jr. , intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent law, trademark law;

, intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent law, trademark law; Mark J. Patterson, copyright law, intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent law, trademark law;

copyright law, intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, patent law, trademark law; John F. Triggs, intellectual property litigation.

Additionally, Ed Lanquist has been named Best Lawyers’ 2018 Intellectual Property Litigation and Trade Secrets Law “Lawyer of the Year” in Nashville. Wayne Beavers has been recognized as Best Lawyers’ 2018 Patent Law “Lawyer of the Year” in Nashville. Only one lawyer in each practice area in each community is recognized with this honor.

“It is an honor to share this list with my distinguished colleagues,” said Ed Lanquist, Managing Shareholder. “We are proud to provide a high level of service and expertise to our clients, and we are grateful to be recognized for the breadth and depth of legal and technical skill our attorneys provide.”

About Patterson Intellectual Property Law, P.C.

Founded in 1992, Patterson Intellectual Property Law, P.C. is a full service intellectual property law firm handling patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret, and domain name related matters for its clients. The firm was formed by a group of Registered Patent Attorneys to be the first law firm in Middle Tennessee to practice exclusively in intellectual property law. The office of Patterson Intellectual Property Law, P.C. is located in the Roundabout Plaza, 1600 Division Street, Suite 500, Nashville, Tennessee. For additional information, visit www.iplawgroup.com.