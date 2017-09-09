TMA GROUP’S DEBBIE HENRY ELECTED VICE-PRESIDENT OF MIDDLE-WEST CLEAN FUELS COALITION

By rcisneros on Sep 09, 2017 with Comments 0

Franklin, TN — The Middle-West Clean Fuels Coalition recently held officer elections, and Debbie Henry, Executive Director of The TMA Group was elected Vice-President. Other officers include: President, Robert Cheney with Waste Management; Secretary, Gail Bost with American Lung Association; and Treasurer: Rick Warren with FerrellGas.

Tennessee Clean Fuels is comprised of Tennessee’s two Clean Cities Coalitions: Middle-West Tennessee Clean Fuels and East Tennessee Clean Fuels, with the mission to promote cleaner alternative fuels and vehicles to improve air quality and health, curb dependence on petroleum, and support Tennessee’s economy.

“I appreciate the honor to serve the Middle-West Clean Fuels Coalition, working with the other board officers, and Jonathan Overly, Executive Director and his team, who are willing to share their knowledge and experiences as we work together to create alternative transportation solutions for our region and state,” states Debbie Henry.

About The TMA Group

TMA is a regional leader in developing and providing innovative transportation solutions for employers and communities. Under contract with the Franklin Transit Authority, The TMA Group manages and operates Franklin’s public transportation service comprised of fixed route service, as well as TODD (Transit On Demand) curb-to-curb pre-arranged transportation service. Additionally, The TMA Group operates and manages on behalf of Williamson County, TN and the Regional Transportation Authority, the region’s commuter vanpool program, VanStar – A Better Commute, throughout 14 Middle Tennessee Counties; as well as the Clean Air Partnership. For more information visit: www.tmagroup.org