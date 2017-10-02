Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Filed Lawsuit Against Casino

By rcisneros on Oct 02, 2017 with Comments 0

Stephen Paddock was “known to” Las Vegas Police before he opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas late Sunday night and killed at least 50 people who were attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival. However, the 64-year-old did not have any major offenses on his criminal record. He did have a minor traffic citation and also sued a casino in 2014 after falling there. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and it’s believed that he acted alone.

Las Vegas Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told CNN that Paddock was found in a Mandalay Bay hotel room with at least eight weapons, including long rifles. Paddock fired from the 32nd floor. NBC News reports that the shooting is not linked to international terrorism.

“He was shot, but I cannot tell you that it was the police that shot him,” McMahill told CNN. “He may have self-inflicted that gunshot wound. Those details are still emerging throughout our investigation.”

McMahill also said that Paddock had no major “derogatory” offenses on his criminal record aside from a minor traffic citation in Las Vegas.